Next Quilt Guild meeting Saturday

By Kay Beatty

Special to The PREVIEW

The Pagosa Piecemakers Quilt Guild’s regular meeting will be Saturday, June 10, at 10 a.m. at CrossRoad Christian Fellowship, 1044 Park Ave.

We welcome our seasonal members back and are planning a busy summer of programs and fun meetings.

Whether you’re new or a returning alumna, come greet the season with fellowship, friendship and refreshments, and enjoy show and tell with beautiful quilts and idea sharing among creative people.

