Next Photography Club meeting March 8

By Gregg Heid
Special to The PREVIEW
The Pagosa Springs Photography Club will meet on Wednesday, March 8, at the Community United Methodist Church, 434 Lewis St.
Join us for socializing at 6 p.m., followed by a brief business meeting at 6:30 p.m.
Our speaker for the evening will be Rudy Espinoza. He comes to us from Denver with time spent in the Air Force and as a civilian federal firefighter for 25 years. Espinoza became interested in videography when his daughter was a little girl back in 1996. He discovered that combining still photos with corresponding video of an event produces a better presentation.
All photographers and videographers will want to attend in order to combine skills and enhance their craft.
Everyone is invited to bring 10-15 pictures of their winter activities on a flash drive. Longtime photographers and those just starting out are welcome.
