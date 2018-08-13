Next Mountain High Gardeners meeting Aug. 15

- News
By Alice Keil
Special to The PREVIEW
The August meeting of the Mountain High Gardeners will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 15, at 10 a.m. at the county Extension building at the fairgrounds.
This is an important meeting with the main item of business being the vote on new bylaws, outlining a new structure for officers and their duties.
A plant and seed exchange will also be held, so bring envelopes, baggies, etc.
Pizza and salad will be provided by the club and current board for attending members. If you are planning to attend, please email alicekeil44@gmail.com by Monday, Aug. 13, so we can plan for the number of pizzas needed.
