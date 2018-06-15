Next health and wellness event set for June 20

- News
The Pagosa Springs Senior Center has a pilot program expanding health and wellness services to Archuleta County seniors. The program includes wellness and blood pressure monitoring, or allows individual area seniors to discuss two subjects of their choice.
There is no charge for Medicare enrollees. Participant IDs will include Medicare card, photo ID and, if necessary, any supplemental insurances. No Medicaid is accepted at this time. Participants are encouraged to bring a list of their current medications.
Clinical assessment will be provided by Tabitha Zappone, FNP-C.
The goal of the outreach clinic is to provide care to those who are not able to travel.
The next health and wellness event will be June 20.
19th Hole Concerts
Archuleta Seniors Inc. (the Senior Center) is one of six nonprofits chosen by the Community Foundation serving Southwest Colorado to benefit from the 19th Hole Concerts at the Pagosa Springs Golf Club.
The 19th Hole Concerts pair an Archuleta County nonprofit with a local music talent on Thursday evenings from June 14 through July 19 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. to offer a fun and entertaining event.
The cover charge is a $10 donation (children 10 and younger are free, making it a great family evening) which supports the six selected nonprofits. At the end of the concert series, all proceeds are pooled and distributed equally to the six featured organizations.
No outside food or beverage is allowed (food from the grill, beer, wine and signature cocktails will be available for purchase). Bring a camp chair or blanket, and please leave pets at home. Concerts happen rain or shine.
The concert schedule is as follows:
June 14 — Bob Hemenger: Dixieland, jazz, blues, soul and pop. Featuring Chimney Rock Interpretive Association.
June 21 — Brooks-i Band: original party rock ‘n’ roll dance music. Featuring San Juan Outdoor Club.
June 28 — San Juan Mountain Boys: country, folk, pop and old rock. Featuring DUST2.
July 5 — 13th Hour: original rock. Featuring Archuleta Seniors Inc.
Thursday, July 12 — Songs of the Fall: Americana. Featuring Aspire.
Thursday, July 19 — J-Calvin’s Soul Sessions: Soul-abducting jazz funk. Featuring San Juan Headwaters Forest Health Partnership.
Please plan to attend as many concerts as possible; ticket proceeds are divided equally among the nonprofits, so even if you can’t come on our night, you are supporting Archuleta Seniors Inc. and the Pagosa Springs Senior Center.
Medical alert system
Medical alert monitoring systems are available for seniors. We can help you get set up with a system and assist with the monthly service charges or, if you already have a system in place, we can help supplement the monthly service fees.
San Juan Basin Area Agency on Aging: Update and Revised Assisted Living Regulations IV
By Kay Kaylor
I advocate for residents at Pine Ridge and BeeHive Homes as the part-time long-term care ombudsman for Archuleta County. Federal and state laws protect residents to promote quality of care and quality of life.
As of early June, Pine Ridge has a new administrator, Lawrence Brown, and a new director of nursing, Karin Starr.
The new and expanded assisted living rules passed by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment will start July 1, with a soft rollout for more than two years, until Jan. 1, 2021.
These columns only highlight some of the new and revised regulations.
Among the changes to existing rules are those involving medications. As-needed medications have specific restrictions. Medications cannot be stocked, not even ibuprofen. No verbal medical orders can be accepted unless the person accepting them is licensed and authorized to take them. Medication reminder boxes are allowed, but the law’s wording is clarified.
More staff training is required, such as on end-of-life services and safety. Other training involves the supervision of personal care workers and documentation when new tasks are added. For specialized homes and secured settings like Sunshine Gardens Country Home, trainers must be qualified and the requirements have been strengthened.
New rules were added to policies and procedures. For someone who has fallen, the assisted living residence must use emergency responders to help lift someone when necessary and know how to lift a resident safely in a nonemergency. Cardiopulmonary resuscitation and 9-1-1 instructions must be followed by someone certified who is on site 24 hours. The next column will finish this summary.
For further information, you may call me at 403-2164 or send an email to ombudsman2@sjbaaa.org.
Memberships
Senior Discount Club memberships are offered Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Menu
Everyone is welcome to join us for lunch. If you are a senior (60 years and older), for only a $4 suggested donation, you are eligible for a hot meal, drink and a salad prepared by our kitchen staff.
The guest fee for those 59 and under is $10 and children 10 years and under can eat for $5 each. Access to the salad bar is only $6 for those under 60.
Lunch is served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Thursday, June 14 — Turkey pasta bake, steamed asparagus with lemon, corn on the cob, milk, salad bar and pumpkin pie.
Friday, June 15 — Beef meatloaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, roasted carrots and parsnips, milk, salad bar and chocolate chip cookie.
Monday, June 18 — Lemon baked tilapia with panko crumb topping, corn chowder, shredded Brussels sprouts with lime, milk, salad bar and pumpkin muffin.
Tuesday, June 19 — Turkey sandwich, apple/broccoli salad, Asian coleslaw, milk, salad bar and iced lemon cookies.
Wednesday, June 20 — Beef spaghetti Bolognese, stir-fried zucchini, seasoned asparagus, focaccia bread, milk and salad bar.
Thursday, June 21 — Honey barbecue chicken, scalloped potatoes, seasoned green beans, milk, salad bar and pineapple/cherry cobbler.
Reservations and cancellations are required. You can make a reservation at 264-2167 by 9 a.m. the morning of the day you would like to dine in the Community Cafe at the Senior Center.
For your convenience, you can make your reservations in advance or have a standing reservation on days you know you will always attend. Please cancel if you cannot attend on your standing reservation days.
