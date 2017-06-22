Next health and wellness event Monday

The Pagosa Springs Senior Center’s health and wellness program includes wellness, blood pressure monitoring, or allows individual area seniors to discuss two subjects of their choice.

The next wellness event will be Monday, June 26, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

There is no charge for Medicare enrollees. Participant IDs will include Medicare card, photo ID and, if necessary, any supplemental insurances. No Medicaid accepted at this time.

Participants are encouraged to bring a list of their current medications. Clinical assessment will be provided by Tabitha Zappone, FNP-C.

The goal of the outreach clinic is to provide care to those who are not able to travel.

Medical equipment

Seniors who need walking canes, walkers and other durable medical equipment can check out both the Methodist Thrift Store at 427 Lewis St. and the Humane Society Thrift Store at 279 Pagosa St.

Managers at both stores indicate equipment used by seniors is donated from time to time. Seniors shopping at either thrift store should ask at the service desk for assistance. At both stores, these items are kept in designated storage areas, and workers will be glad to assist seniors.

Medical alert system

Medical alert monitoring systems are available for seniors. We can help you get set up with a system and assist with the monthly service charges or, if you already have a system in place, we can help supplement the monthly service fees.

Please call 264-2167 for more information or to sign up.

Memberships

Senior Discount Club memberships are offered Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Menu

Everyone is welcome to join us for lunch. If you are a senior (60 years and older), for only a $4 suggested donation, you are eligible for a hot meal, drink and a salad prepared by our kitchen staff.

The guest fee for those 59 and under is $10 and children 10 years and under can eat for $5 each. Access to the salad bar is only $6 for those under 60.

Lunch is served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Thursday, June 22 — Sliced ham, pineapple sauce, baked sweet potato, green peas and salad bar.

Friday, June 23 — Picnic in the Park at Town Park — Barbecue beef brisket on a bun, baked beans, potato salad, tossed salad with raspberry/Craisin dressing and sugar cookie.

Monday, June 26 — Crunchy baked catfish with Dijon mustard sauce, tarter sauce, scalloped sweet potatoes and apples, spinach and salad bar.

Tuesday, June 27 — Beef meatloaf, gravy, mashed potatoes, roasted carrots and parsnips and salad bar.

Wednesday, June 28 — Pork green enchilada, charro beans, Mexicali corn and salad bar.

Thursday, June 29 — Grilled chicken, linguine with pistachio pesto, steamed zucchini, spinach with tomatoes, salad bar and lemon dessert.

Reservations and cancellations are required. You can make a reservation at 264-2167 by 9 a.m. the morning of the day you would like to dine in the Community Cafe at the Senior Center.

For your convenience, you can make your reservations in advance or have a standing reservation on days you know you will always attend. Please cancel if you cannot attend on your standing reservation days.

