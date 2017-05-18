Next health and wellness event May 31

The Pagosa Springs Senior Center is running a pilot program expanding health and wellness services to Archuleta County seniors.

The program includes wellness, blood pressure monitoring or allowing individual area seniors to discuss two subjects of their choice.

There is no charge for Medicare enrollees. Participant IDs will include Medicare card, photo ID and, if necessary, any supplemental insurances. No Medicaid is accepted at this time. Participants are encouraged to bring a list of their current medications.

Clinical assessment will be provided by Tabitha Zappone, FNP-C.

The goal of the outreach clinic is to provide care to those who are not able to travel.

The next wellness event will be May 31.

Medicare Mondays

Are you turning 65? Do you need some help with Medicare? The San Juan Basin Area Agency on Aging has openings every Monday at the Senior Center to help you with your Medicare enrollment questions.

Here are some quick tips: If you are collecting Social Security, you will be automatically enrolled in Medicare parts A and B. We can help you pick a Part D Prescription Drug Plan. If you don’t enroll in a Part D plan, you could face penalties. If you are new to Medicare, you have an eight-month Special Enrollment Period to sign up for parts A, B and D around your 65th birthday. Medicare starts after your employment ends or the group health insurance plan based on your current employment ends, whichever happens first. You do not pay late penalties if you enroll within the eight-month Special Enrollment Period. COBRA and retiree health plans are not considered coverage based on current employment.

Important dates: General enrollment runs from Jan. 1 through March 31 each year and coverage starts July 1. Oct. 15 through Dec. 7 is open (or annual) enrollment for switching plans for Part D and a Medicare Cost Plan; coverage starts Jan. 1.

If you would like to talk to a Medicare counselor, please contact the Area Agency on Aging to make an appointment. Please call 264-0501, ext. 2. We will put you in touch with one of our talented and experienced Medicare counselors.

Menu

Everyone is welcome to join us for lunch. If you are a senior (60 years and older), for only a $4 suggested donation, you are eligible for a hot meal, drink and a salad prepared by our kitchen staff.

The guest fee for those 59 and under is $10 and children 10 years and under can eat for $5 each. Access to the salad bar is only $6 for those under 60.

Lunch is served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Thursday, May 18 — Pepperoni with veggie pizza, sugar snap pea medley, spinach/Mandarin orange salad and salad bar.

Friday, May 19 — Turkey potpie, herbed green beans, salad bar and carrot cake.

Monday, May 22 — Chicken piccata, Italian spinach with mushrooms, roasted cauliflower with red peppers and salad bar.

Tuesday, May 23 — Spaghetti with marinara sauce and Italian meatballs, sugar snap pea medley, focaccia bread and salad bar.

Wednesday, May 24 — Chicken King Ranch casserole, Mexican black refried beans, steamed asparagus with lemon and salad bar.

Thursday, May 25 — Pork zuppa Toscana, seasoned asparagus and salad bar.

Reservations and cancellations are required. You can make a reservation at 264-2167 by 9 a.m. the morning of the day you would like to dine in the Community Cafe at the Senior Center.

