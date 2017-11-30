Next genealogical society meeting to cover ‘The Technique of Creative Non-Fiction’

By Cora Broderson

Special to The PREVIEW

Many people have a desire to know their family history, but also consider it a troublesome task. Today, it is becoming an easier process to retrieve and record information they seek.

Forty years ago, the Archuleta County Genealogical Society (ACGS) was begun to provide guidance for those desiring to know their family history. Members gained new tools to preserve their heritage and traditions.

Our speaker, April Holthaus, deepened her family research by finding a quote from her grandmother. “You know who you are by knowing where you came from.”

This kept her search focused to find thousands of family details. She retrieved additional information through a “best friend” she calls Ancestry.com.

Holthaus is a longtime member of ACGS. Here she’s gained genealogy tips and tricks. Special friendships have encouraged her to write the story of her family and their lives in Louisiana.

The December meeting will focus on “The Technique of Creative Non-Fiction.” You can imagine someone in your family possibly standing before you. Also, our new Genealogy Minute will feature Pam Hayes.

The ACGS meets the first Saturday of every other month at the Community United Methodist Church on Lewis Street. The next meeting will be Saturday, Dec. 2, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. A cookie potluck will begin the meeting as we kick off the holiday season. Bring a dozen cookies from your family celebrations, and include the recipe.

The public is invited to be our guests, participate and become familiar with ACGS. Annual member dues for 2018 are $20 for one person and $30 for a couple.

All family researchers are invited to join us Dec. 2 at 11 a.m. for a not-to-be-missed opportunity to see an ancestor come to life.

