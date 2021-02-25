- News
Students in Pagosa Springs Middle School’s social studies classes read and discuss various current events while making connections to their current studies through their newly added Newspapers in Education program, which kicked off in January. Pagosa Peak Open School is also participating in the program. Students also use The Pagosa Springs SUN newspaper to review their vocabulary and participate in scavenger hunts. Pictured is Samuel Johnson’s sixth-grade social studies class reading the local newspaper.