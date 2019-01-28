Newly formed Ruby M. Sisson Memorial Library Foundation to kick off with Moors and Mccumber concert

By Cindi Galabota

Special to The PREVIEW

The staff and Board of Trustees of the Upper San Juan Library District are pleased to announce the formation of the Ruby M. Sisson Memorial Library Foundation (the Library Foundation).

Fundraising efforts begin with a concert you will not want to miss, performed by the singing duo Moors and McCumber. Local festival-goers will remember Moors and McCumber from their past visits to Reservoir Hill. They craft beautiful story songs that walk the line between rootsy folk and melodic pop.

On March 8, the Library Foundation will host Moors and McCumber for one night in the Pagosa Springs High School auditorium. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the concert starts at 6:30 p.m. with an opening show by the Pagosa Springs High School Americana Project students. Moors and McCumber will start at approximately 7:30 p.m.

Entry to the concert is by donation, with a suggested donation of $10 per person or $25 per family. All proceeds from the event go toward the Library Foundation.

The mission of the Library Foundation is to support and enhance the Ruby M. Sisson Memorial Library by raising funds for information resources, programs, services and facilities. The foundation is led by a volunteer board of directors and supported by individual donors and community partners. It is currently pending its 501(c)(3) status; unfortunately, with the government shutdown, the application is on hold.

The Library Foundation was formed to provide critical support to the Ruby M. Sisson Memorial Library by enhancing high-caliber programs and services that nurture literacy, the imagination and lifelong learning by expanding the library collections and by increasing the footprint of the library.

The Library Foundation and the Ruby M. Sisson Memorial Library work together, in a strong partnership, to determine where private funds can have the greatest impact for everyone in our community. It does not raise money for day-to-day library operations; instead, it complements the funding provided by property-tax payers of Archuleta County. This work is made possible because of the generosity from the people, foundations, community organizations and businesses that give to the Library Foundation and share our belief in the transformational power of the Ruby M. Sisson Memorial Library.

Foundation Board President Rick Stinchfield shared his thoughts on the formation of the Library Foundation: “In addition to fulfilling traditional and digital age roles, a library should serve as a gathering place for its community. The library building is small by Colorado standards, and if we are to provide more opportunities for Archuleta county residents and visitors, the fundamental need is for more space.

“Over the last several years, the library staff has worked to increase the efficient use of current space to accommodate basic functions, but there is not much more that can be done by rearranging. Given the many pressing needs in the county, the library board felt that the best path forward would be to create a foundation not only to enhance programs and services, but also to prepare for the future.”

To learn more about supporting the newly formed Library Foundation, please call Cindi Galabota at 264-2209 or email cindi@pagosalibrary.org.

Follow these topics: Arts & Entertainment, Fund Raiser, Library, Lifestyle, Music, Top Stories