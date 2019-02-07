New women’s wellness program and text message notifications

Today, Thursday, Feb. 7, from noon to 2 p.m. we are launching a new free women’s wellness program for women ages 21-64 facilitated by San Juan Basin Public Health.

Please note that there will not be any actual physical examinations at the library. Rather, the sessions will provide education on about where and how to access cancer screenings, assess barriers to screening for breast and cervical cancer, and help with information about women’s sexual health.

You’ll also hear about free or low-cost services offered by San Juan Basin Health such as women’s, children’s and infants’ services, Connect for Health CO, Nurse-Family Partnership and SafeCare.

We plan to host this program on the first Thursday of February and March — and possibly beyond, depending on response. Light refreshments will be served. No registration is required.

Did you know?

Did you know that your library has a program called ShoutBomb that, when signed up, allows you to receive text messages on your cellphone when items you requested are ready for pickup or when items are overdue? You can also use this service to text the library to renew items. It is available in both English and Spanish.

Signing up for ShoutBomb is totally free, though standard text rates do apply. This service will only work with phones that can receive SMS text messages and most smartphones should qualify.

To sign up for ShoutBomb, log in to your account on your computer and click the button on the left that says, “Sign Up for Text Message Notifications.” A document will open up on your computer that explains how to sign up for ShoutBomb. It takes only a few minutes to sign up, but you will want to have your library card handy. Of course, you can always speak with one of our friendly library staff and we would be happy to help you sign up for ShoutBomb.

New circulation system

Like all 110 members of the Colorado Library AspenCat Consortium, your library has switched to a new circulation system effective this week. Most of what happens after the migration will be behind the scenes and invisible to you, our patrons. But there will be one new feature we think you will like, as well as some overall service improvements.

Operating with the new system should mean less downtime, faster updates and the ability for staff to pull holds more than once a day. As well, we’ll now have auto-renewals. That means instead of needing to renew items through the online tool or through library staff, your items will automatically renew, unless there are holds on them from other patrons.

Teen advisory board today

Today, Thursday, Feb. 7, the teen advisory board meets from 4 to 5 p.m. Bring your fun and innovative ideas to help us plan teen programs. Share an idea to pick out a free book.

All-ages movie tomorrow

Join us tomorrow, Friday, Feb. 8, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. for a free PG movie suitable for all ages. Our contract does not allow us to identify the film titles in the media, but you can find them listed on the activities calendars.

Legal clinic tomorrow

Tomorrow, Friday, Feb. 8, from 2 to 3 p.m. is a free legal clinic for parties who have no attorney will take place via computer link.

Volunteer attorneys will answer questions, help fill out forms, and explain the process and procedure for legal issues in the areas of family law, civil litigation, property tax, probate law, collections, appeals, landlord-tenant law, veterans benefits and civil protection orders.

Please check in at the registration desk. This clinic takes place the second Friday of every month.

LEGO Club on Saturday

Kids ages 6-12 are invited to bring your imaginations — LEGOs are provided — on Saturday, Feb. 9, from 11 a.m. to noon for the free LEGO Club.

Book club for adults

Our free book club for adults meets the second Tuesday of each month from 2 to 3 p.m. to discuss alternating fiction and nonfiction titles and enjoy refreshments.

On Feb. 12, we will discuss “Inside of a Dog: What Dogs See, Smell and Know” by Alexandra Horowitz. If you need a copy, please stop by your library. No registration is required.

Teen gaming

Free teen gaming happens on Tuesdays from 4 to 5:30 p.m. for teens in the seventh through 12th grades. Enjoy Xbox 360 Kinect, Wii and snacks.

Teen role-playing

The free role-playing game for seventh- through 12th-graders takes place Wednesday, Feb. 13, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Use your imagination to go on adventures and battle monsters. You can join this group any time.

Medicare 101

Do you have questions about Medicare? San Juan Basin Area Agency on Aging Medicare counselor Katy Deshler will help you understand your rights, options, deadlines and where to get more information at a free class on Wednesday, Feb. 13, from 1:30 to 3 p.m. For more information, contact Kay Kaylor at 264-0501, ext. 1.

Computer classes

Join us for free sessions from 1 to 2 p.m. on alternating Thursdays to learn a useful technology skill or application.

Feb. 14 is Google Drive Basics, when you will learn how to create documents, save your files online and collaborate with others on Google Drive. Feb. 28 is YouTube Basics, when you’ll learn about channels, subscriptions, play lists and uploading your own videos to YouTube. No registration is required.

Adult education

Our free PALS (Pagosa Adult Learning Services) takes place on Mondays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., plus Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Come to your library to get help from Mark with high school equivalency, GED, college prep, financial aid, tutoring and more.

Large print

“A Delicate Touch” by Stuart Woods is a Stone Barrington mystery. “An Anonymous Girl” by Greer Hendricks and Sarah Pekkanen is a psychological thriller about a woman involved in a strange study. “The New Iberia Blues” by James Lee Burke is a Detective Dave Robicheaux mystery.

Travel books

“Australia” is a DK Eyewitness Travel guide. “Frommer’s Easyguide to Australia 2018” is another travel guide to this fascinating country. “Continental Divide Trail” by Barney Scout Mann is the only illustrated book officially published with the Continental Divide Trail Coalition about this legendary footpath.

Cookbooks

“Fix, Freeze, Feast” (second expanded edition) by Kati Neville and Lindsay Ahrens contains 150 recipes to help you stock your freezer with ready-to-cook meals. “The Official John Wayne Way to Grill” contains great stories and more than 100 recipes shared by Duke’s family.

Mysteries, suspense and thrillers

“The Current” by Tim Johnston begins when Minnesota state troopers pull two young women and their car out of an icy river. “The Suspect” by Fiona Barton is a psychological suspense story about two 18-year-old girls who go missing in Thailand.

Thanks to our donors

For books and materials this week, we thank our anonymous donors.

Quotable quote

“Make the first row you plow straight as an arrow; otherwise, the whole field will be crooked. This is an old farming adage and so true. Doing it until you get it right can be a tough thing, but always, without a doubt, the right thing. Make a firm foundation before you ever start raising the roof.” — From “Let’s All Make the Day Count” by Charlie Daniels, instrumentalist, lyricist and singer, known for his contributions to Southern rock, country and bluegrass music.

Website

For more information on library books, services and programs — and to reserve books, e-books, CDs and DVDs from the comfort of your home — please visit our website at https://pagosalibrary.org.

