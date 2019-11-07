New wildland-urban interface truck

SUN photos/Randi Pierce and Terri House

Pagosa Fire Protection District staff and volunteers participate in the tradition of pushing a new fire truck into the bay to signal its start of service Saturday at Station No. 3. Inset: Firefighter Anthony Ferguson, Capt. Will Clark and firefighter Savannah Wellman from the B shift stand next to the new wildland-urban interface truck last week.

This story was posted on November 7, 2019.