New topic series at PCNT for October

By Carla Ryan

Special to The PREVIEW

The growing life of Pagosa Community of New Thought (PCNT) church demonstrates the chosen theme for October: “The Energy of Spirit.”

Lessons, sermon topics and music selections will support such focus throughout the month.

At the Sunday morning service on Oct. 9, the Rev. Carla Ryan will present the topic “Living in the Spirit of Faith” as it relates to the divine power within each of us. Through greater awareness and understanding of the universal laws that govern creation, we can better design a life of our choosing. Such design efforts begin with awareness of our thought and behavior patterns, followed by conscious effort to change those that no longer serve our highest good and to strengthen those that do.

Following later in the day, there will be a “Prayer and Meditation” workshop from 1 to 4 p.m. that will take students deeper into the technical aspects of prayer (e.g., spiritual mind treatment) as taught in the Science of Mind philosophy, as well as experiencing a sample of various forms of meditation. If you are interested in attending, please call or email Ryan for details about this afternoon workshop.

PCNT honors all lifestyles, belief systems, religious paths and people for who they are, children of the divine. New Thought is a transdenominational philosophy and draws from all the world’s major religions to teach universal principles and concepts. Everyone is welcome.

Weekly Sunday gatherings are held at 10:30 a.m. in the north room of the PLPOA Clubhouse, 230 Port Ave., just west of Vista Boulevard.

For information about this group or New Thought in general, contact details are as follows: email PagosaCommunityNewThought@gmail.com, (970) 400-1442 or attend a Sunday service.

Follow these topics: Lifestyle, Religion