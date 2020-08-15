New Thought’s annual picnic announced

By Lisa Burnson

New Thought Center

for Inspirational Living

All are welcome to join New Thought Center for its fifth annual outdoor picnic and membership Sunday, Aug. 16. Service will begin at 10 a.m. with a potluck brunch following.

Participants are encouraged to bring a lawn chair and potluck dish. We will have a special blessing by Grandmother Harmony Fire Eagle. There will be live music by the Retro Cats. For location and directions, please call 309-6067.

Staying home? Please tune into our YouTube channel: Pagosa New Thought.

Upcoming events

Meditation Circle is held each Wednesday at 6 p.m. All are welcome.

Thursday, Aug. 20, 6 to 8 p.m. at Best Western Lodge: Come to the Courtyard Concert to benefit Chimney Rock Interpretive Association, which is dedicated to education and preservation of this archaeological site. There will be music by the Cosmic Lightfoot. The concert will happen rain or shine. Please bring lawn chair or blanket and picnic snacks. A cash bar will be available. Tickets are available at the door or call 309-6067.

Future Courtyard Concerts, Sept. 3 and 17, will feature Bob Hemenger and the Retro Cats and will benefit Habitat for Humanity and Rise Above Violence. Outside alcohol is not allowed. Text 309-6067 for more information.