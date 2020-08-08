New Thought topic: You are enough

By Lisa Burnson

New Thought Center

for Inspirational Living

“Wholeheartedness is vulnerability and worthiness, facing uncertainty and emotional risks, and knowing that I am enough.” — Brene Brown.

From childhood on, we get many messages from parents, teachers, spiritual traditions and other sources that point us in the direction we should go in personal growth and development. These are well-intended, yet often they carry an unintended message that can keep us stuck — but what if you’re not really stuck?

All are welcome to join New Thought Center for Inspirational Living this Sunday, Aug. 9, at 10 a.m. Our speakers will be Drs. Larry and Evelyn Malone, marriage and family psychotherapists, organizational consultants, and international human relations and emotional intelligence trainers. Their presentation is titled “Self-Efficacy: You Are Enough,” and will be followed by a guided meditation on that topic.

We will have spirited live music.

Our sanctuary is sanitized and set up for social distancing.

Staying home? Please tune into our YouTube channel: Pagosa New Thought.

Upcoming events

Meditation Circle is held each Wednesday at 6 p.m. All are welcome.

Thursday, Aug. 6, 6 to 8 p.m. at Best Western Lodge. Come to the Courtyard Concert to benefit Aspire, which provides prenatal and early childhood education and programs. Music by the Retro Cats. Rain or shine. Please bring lawn chair or blanket and picnic snacks. Cash bar available. Tickets available at the door or call (970) 309-6067.

Future Courtyard Concerts: Aug. 20, and Sept. 3 and 17 will feature Bob Heminger, the Retro Cats and Cosmic Lightfoot, and will benefit Chimney Rock, Habitat for Humanity and Rise Above Violence. Outside alcohol is not allowed. Text (970) 309-6067 for more information.