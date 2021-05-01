New Thought topic: ‘What Makes Prayer Effective?’

By Lisa Burnson

New Thought Center for

Inspirational Living

“The mistakes of yesterday can be canceled. God’s creation is always taking place. No matter what the experiences of yesterday may have been, they can be changed.” — Dr. Ernest Holmes.

All are welcome to join New Thought Center for Inspirational Living this Sunday, May 2, at 10 a.m. for our presentation, “What Makes Prayer Effective?”

Holmes believed that there are five components for prayer to be effective. We will discuss each of these components, and how to use them in prayer.

Our sanctuary is sanitized and set up for social distancing.

We will have spirited live music.

Upcoming events

Meditation Circle is now every Monday at 6 p.m.

Band practice is every Tuesday evening at 6:30 p.m. We welcome musicians and singers to join our band. Please text Bruce at (970) 507-0739 to join or for band information.

May 28: Honoring veterans, time to be determined.

Please call/text (970) 510-0309 or (970) 309-6067 for information on upcoming events.

Library

The New Thought Center has a large library of inspirational and spiritual books. To borrow or donate a book, please come to the New Thought Center prior to Sunday service or Meditation Circle.

About us

The New Thought Center promotes living a spiritually centered life, and promotes the philosophies of Centers for Spiritual Living and Agape Centers. New Thought honors all lifestyles, cultures and religious paths to the divine.

We welcome local talents to share gifts, aptitudes and knowledge. Participate, learn or contribute your insights, beliefs, knowledge and skills.

New Thought events are held at 3505 W. U.S. 160, on the second floor of the Pagosa Lodge (elevator available).

Request prayer treatment or obtain information by joining us; emailing pagosacommunitynewthought@gmail.com; mailing P.O. Box 1052, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147; or calling (970) 309-6067. Find us on Facebook (Pagosa Community of New Thought) or YouTube (Pagosa New Thought Channel).