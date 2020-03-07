New Thought topic: What are you bringing into being?

By Lisa Burnson

Special to The PREVIEW

“For me to be who I am supposed to be, I must let go of who I am.” — Dr. Albert Einstein.

All are welcome to join New Thought Center for Inspirational Living (NTC) this Sunday, March 8, at 10:30 a.m. (please remember the time change). We will stream the Rev. Dr. Temple Hayes, of St. Petersburg, Fla., speaking on “What Are You Birthing?”

We will have spirited live music.

Also on Sunday, March 8, from 2 to 3:30 p.m., we invite all who enjoy sharing their writing with others to join our writing group for “Stories To Tell Us.” More information can be found on the website: Stories2TellUs.com.

Upcoming events

Thursday, March 5, 10 a.m.: Fountain of Youth Exercises and Yoga Stretches.

Thursday, March 5, 6 p.m.: “Ancient Wisdom in Modern Times” with Lorrie Lawrence.

Tuesday. March 10, 6:30 p.m.: Band practice. Musicians and singers encouraged to join.

Wednesday, March 11, 6 p.m.: All are welcome to join in our weekly group meditation circle.

Thursday, March 12, 6 p.m.: Movie: “You Can Heal Your Life” with Louise Hay.

About us

NTC is a New Thought center based on fostering living a spiritually centered life and promoting the philosophies of the Centers for Spiritual Living and the Agape Centers. NTC honors all lifestyles, cultures and religious paths to the Divine.

NTC events are held at 3505 W. U.S. 160, on the second floor of the Best Western Lodge (elevator available).

