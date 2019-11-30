New Thought topic: ‘Train Your Thoughts — Create Your Life’

By Lisa Burnson

Special to The PREVIEW

All our welcome to join New Thought Center for Inspirational Living (NTC) this Sunday, Dec. 1, at 10:30 a.m. for our presentation: “Train Your Thoughts — Create Your Life.”

As we mature, human beings realize that much can be done when we determine control over conscious thought. But our subconscious thought patterns may be just as or more powerful. Could we be creating much of our experience without realizing our thought contributions?

There is a tenet that expounds to us that, as human beings inherent with divine rights, we have the power to create through our thinking. Perhaps you have seen this creative process in action. The Bible and other sacred texts point to this phenomena, as do many great thinkers, writers and speakers of the day. Janie Garms, Unity prayer chaplain, will be our guest speaker. Perhaps we are greater than we think.

Also on Sunday, Dec. 1, from 2 to 3:30 p.m., we invite all who enjoy writing in the company of others to join our writing group for “Stories To Tell Us.”

We welcome people of all religions, genders, cultures and races to our services, where we celebrate the Science of Mind and positive thinking.

Our community of affirmative-minded people share joy, laughter and awareness of connection to spirit, and our ability to co-create a life of infinite possibilities.

We will have spirited live music.

Meditation circle

We invite the public to enjoy our weekly meditation circle each Wednesday at 6:15 p.m.

Upcoming events

Thursday, Nov. 28, 10 p.m.: Thanksgiving Gratitude Potluck.

Monday, Dec. 9, 6 p.m.: Center for Spiritual Living Study Group.

Thursday, Dec. 12, 7 p.m.: free movie, “The Matrix.”

Call New Thought Center for more information about these events.

About us

NTC is a New Thought center based on fostering living a spiritually centered life and promoting the philosophies of the Centers for Spiritual Living and the Agape Centers. NTC honors all lifestyles, cultures and religious paths to the Divine.

We welcome local talent to share gifts, aptitudes and knowledge. Have a hand in making a difference. Participate, learn or contribute your insights, beliefs, knowledge and skills.

NTC events are held at 3505 W. U.S. 160, on the second floor of the Best Western Lodge (elevator available).

Request a concentrated affirmative mind treatment or obtain information by joining us; emailing PagosaCommunityNewThought@gmail.com; mailing P.O. Box 1052, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147-1052; or calling (505) 604-5031. Find us on Facebook (Pagosa Community of New Thought).

