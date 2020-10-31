New Thought topic: ‘The Transformational Power of Intention’

By Lisa Burnson

New Thought Center

for Inspirational Living

“Intension triggers transformation of energy and information. Inherent in every intention is the mechanics for its fulfillment.” — Dr. Deepak Chopra.

All are welcome to join New Thought Center for Inspirational Living for our presentation, “The Transformational Power of Intention,” this Sunday, Nov. 1, at 10 a.m. Participants will be encouraged to share their own experiences with holding intentions. Does holding an intention have an effect on matter? Can holding an intention affect health or peacefulness? Are intentions more powerful if they are being held by more than one person? These are some of the issues we will be discussing.

We will have spirited live music.

Upcoming events

Meditation Circle is held each Wednesday at 6 p.m. All are welcome.

Band practice is every Tuesday evening. We welcome musicians and singers to join our band.

The Masquerade Party will be Friday, Oct. 30, 7 to 10 p.m. Bob Hemenger and The Retro Cats will be playing live. Appetizers and dessert provided. Beverages will be available for purchase. Silent auction donations are welcome. Please call 309-6067 for ticket information.

Library

The New Thought Center has a large library of inspirational and spiritual books. To borrow or donate a book, please come to the New Thought Center prior to Sunday service or Meditation Circle.

About us

The New Thought Center promotes living a spiritually centered life, and promotes the philosophies of Centers for Spiritual Living and Agape Centers. New Thought honors all lifestyles, cultures and religious paths to the divine.

We welcome local talents to share gifts, aptitudes and knowledge. Participate, learn or contribute your insights, beliefs, knowledge and skills.

New Thought events are held at 3505 W. U.S. 160, on the second floor of Best Western Lodge (elevator available).

Request prayer treatment or obtain information by joining us; emailing pagosacommunitynewthought@gmail.com; mailing P.O. Box 1052, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147; or calling 309-6067. Find us on Facebook (Pagosa Community of New Thought) or YouTube (Pagosa New Thought Channel).