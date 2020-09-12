New Thought topic: ‘The Prophecy of The Rainbow Warrior’

By Lisa Burnson

New Thought Center

for Inspirational Living

All are welcome to join New Thought Center for Inspirational Living this Sunday, Sept. 13 at 10 a.m., for our presentation, “The Prophecy of The Rainbow Warrior.” Our speaker will be Harmony Fire Eagle, a Choctaw and Lakota tribal member. She will express how every person has a purpose and discuss methods to discover that purpose..

We will have spirited live music.

Upcoming events

Meditation Circle is held each Wednesday at 6 p.m. All are welcome.

Thursday, Sept. 17, 6 to 8 p.m. Courtyard Concert featuring The Retro Cats and benefiting Rise Above Violence. Please bring lawn chair or blanket and picnic snacks. Beverages available for purchase. Outside alcohol is not allowed. Text 309-6067 for more information.

About us

The New Thought Center promotes living a spiritually centered life, and promotes the philosophies of Centers for Spiritual Living and Agape Centers. New Thought honors all lifestyles, cultures and religious paths to the divine.

We welcome local talents to share gifts, aptitudes and knowledge. Participate, learn, or contribute your insights, beliefs, knowledge and skills.

New Thought events are held at 3505 W. U.S. 160, on the second floor of Best Western Lodge (elevator available).

Request prayer treatment or obtain information by joining us; emailing pagosacommunitynewthought@gmail.com; mailing P.O. Box 1052, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147; or calling 309-6067. Find us on Facebook (Pagosa Community of New Thought) or YouTube (Pagosa New Thought Channel).