New Thought topic: ‘The Journey to Mystical Consciousness’

By Lisa Burnson

New Thought Center for Inspirational Living

“If you cannot find the truth within yourself, where else do you expect to find it?” -— Dogen, Zen master.

All are welcome to join New Thought Center for Inspirational Living this Sunday, Aug. 2, at 10 a.m. Our topic will be: “The Journey to Mystical Consciousness In The Present.” The speaker will be Shayla White Eagle McClure.

We will have spirited live music.

Our sanctuary is sanitized and set up for social distancing.

Staying home? Please tune into our YouTube channel: Pagosa New Thought.

Upcoming events

Meditation Circle is held each Wednesday at 6 p.m. All are welcome.

Please join us for our summer series: “Courtyard Concerts” on Aug. 6 and 20, and Sept. 3 and 17. Each evening will feature local musicians, including Bob Heminger, the RetroCats and Cosmic Lightfoot, and will benefit local charities, including Chimney Rock, Habitat for Humanity, Aspire and Rise Above Violence. Bring a lawn chair, blanket, picnic snacks and enjoy these evening events on Thursdays from 6 to 8 p.m. Outside alcohol is not allowed. Contact Shayla; text 309-6067 for more information.

NTC events are held at 3505 W. U.S. 160, on the second floor of the Best Western Lodge (elevator available).