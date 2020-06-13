New Thought topic: The creator has a plan for you

By Lisa Burnson

New Thought Center

for Inspirational Living

“Be grateful for everything represented in your life. This includes the situations, or “stepping stones” that often bring life’s most meaningful lessons and accomplishments!” -— Stretton Smith.

All are welcome to join New Thought Center for Inspirational Living (NTC) this Sunday, June 14 at 10 a.m. for our presentation, “Accepting the Good: Divine Creator has a Plan for You.” Our speaker will be Shayla White Eagle McClure.

Our sanctuary is sanitized and set up for social distancing.

Staying home? Please tune into our You Tube channel: Pagosa New Thought.

Upcoming events

Meditation Circle is held each Wednesday at 6 p.m. All are welcome.

Wednesday, June 10, at 6 and 7 p.m.: artist Ross Barrable performs a harp and gong presentation with our Wednesday meditation.

Saturday, July 4, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. “Breakout Outdoor Music Concert!” Four bands, plus food and craft vendors. For tickets, booth rentals or to volunteer, please call (970) 309-6067.

Cancellations

Due to public health concerns, we are canceling the following events until further notice: “Stories To Tell Us,” Fountain of Youth and Yoga Stretches.

About us

NTC is a New Thought center based on fostering living a spiritually centered life and promoting the philosophies of the Centers for Spiritual Living and the Agape Centers. NTC honors all lifestyles, cultures and religious paths to the Divine.

We welcome local talent to share gifts, aptitudes and knowledge. Have a hand in making a difference. Participate, learn or contribute your insights, beliefs, knowledge and skills.

NTC events are held at 3505 W. U.S. 160, on the second floor of the Best Western Lodge (elevator available).

Request a concentrated affirmative mind treatment or obtain information by joining us; emailing PagosaCommunityNewThought@gmail.com; mailing P.O. Box 1052, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147-1052; or calling (505) 604-5031. Find us on Facebook (Pagosa Community of New Thought).