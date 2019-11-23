New Thought topic: ‘The Benefits of Gratitude’

By Lisa Burnson

Special to The PREVIEW

“Acknowledging the good that you already have is the foundation for abundance.” — Eckhart Tolle.

All are welcome to join the New Thought Center (NTC) for Inspirational Living this Sunday, Nov. 24, at 10:30 a.m. as we present “The Benefits of Gratitude.” We will discuss the physical and emotional benefits that occur from having a gratitude practice.

Also on Sunday, Nov. 24, from 2 to 3:30 p.m., we invite all who enjoy writing in the company of others to join our writing group for “Stories To Tell Us.”

We welcome people of all religions, genders, cultures and races to our services, where we celebrate the Science of Mind and positive thinking.

Our community of affirmative-minded people share joy, laughter and awareness of connection to spirit, and our ability to co-create a life of infinite possibilities.

We will have spirited live music.

Upcoming events

Thursday, Nov. 28, 10 p.m.: Thanksgiving Gratitude Potluck. Call NTC for more information.

About us

NTC is a New Thought center based on fostering living a spiritually centered life and promoting the philosophies of the Centers for Spiritual Living and the Agape Centers. NTC honors all lifestyles, cultures and religious paths to the Divine.

We welcome local talent to share gifts, aptitudes and knowledge. Have a hand in making a difference. Participate, learn or contribute your insights, beliefs, knowledge and skills.

NTC events are held at 3505 W. U.S. 160, on the second floor of the Best Western Lodge (elevator available).

Follow these topics: Lifestyle, Religion, Top Stories