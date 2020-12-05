New Thought topic: success with soul

By Lisa Burnson

New Thought Center

for Inspirational Living

“True success is the experience of the miraculous. It is the unfolding of the divinity within us. It is the perception of the divinity in whatever we perceive. When we begin to experience our life as the miraculous expression of divinity, then we will know the true meaning of success.” — Dr. Deepak Chopra.

All are welcome to join the New Thought Center this Sunday, Dec. 6, at 10:30 a.m. for our presentation, “Does Success Have To Cost The Soul?” Our speaker will be Dr. Elaine Harding, Ph.D., author of “Be Authentic: Three Keys To Unlocking Your True Potential.”

Our sanctuary is sanitized and set up for social distancing.

We will have spirited live music.

Upcoming events

Meditation Circle is held each Wednesday at 6 p.m. (weather permitting). All are welcome.

Band practice is every Tuesday evening at 6:30 p.m. We welcome musicians and singers to join our band. Please text Bruce at 507-0739 to join or for band information.

Friday, Dec. 11, 7 p.m., movie night: “Joyeux Noel,” a moving true story. Donations appreciated.

Sunday Dec. 20, 6 p.m.: interdenominational candlelight service. There will be no morning service on this date. All are welcome to bring a potluck dish.

Library

The New Thought Center has a large library of inspirational and spiritual books. To borrow or donate a book, please come to the New Thought Center prior to Sunday service or Meditation Circle.

About us

The New Thought Center promotes living a spiritually centered life, and promotes the philosophies of Centers for Spiritual Living and Agape Centers. New Thought honors all lifestyles, cultures and religious paths to the divine.

We welcome local talents to share gifts, aptitudes and knowledge. Participate, learn or contribute your insights, beliefs, knowledge and skills.

New Thought events are held at 3505 W. U.S. 160, on the second floor of Best Western Lodge (elevator available).

Request prayer treatment or obtain information by joining us; emailing pagosacommunitynewthought@gmail.com; mailing P.O. Box 1052, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147; or calling 309-6067. Find us on Facebook (Pagosa Community of New Thought) or YouTube (Pagosa New Thought Channel).