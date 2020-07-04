New Thought topic: ‘Spiritual Independence: The True Destiny of Evolution’

By Lisa Burnson|

New Thought Center

for Inspirational Living

“Spiritual Independence activates creative skill, which is the ability to direct our reality. This proficiency is shaped by the mind.” -— Simone Wright.

All are welcome to join New Thought Center for Inspirational Living (NTC) this Sunday, July 5, at 10 a.m. for our presentation, “Spiritual Independence: The True Destiny of Evolution.” Our speaker will be Shayla White Eagle McClure.

We will have spirited live music.

Our sanctuary is sanitized and set up for social distancing.

Staying home? Please tune into our YouTube channel: Pagosa New Thought.

Upcoming events

Meditation Circle is held each Wednesday at 6 p.m. All are welcome.

Saturday, July 4, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.: “Breakout Outdoor Music Concert!” with four live bands, plus craft, food and beverage vendors. There will be children’s activities and children are admitted for free. For tickets, booth rentals or to volunteer, please call 309-6067.

About us

NTC is a New Thought center based on fostering living a spiritually centered life and promoting the philosophies of the Centers for Spiritual Living and the Agape Centers. NTC honors all lifestyles, cultures and religious paths to the divine.

We welcome local talent to share gifts, aptitudes and knowledge. Have a hand in making a difference. Participate, learn or contribute your insights, beliefs, knowledge and skills.

NTC events are held at 3505 W. U.S. 160, on the second floor of the Best Western Lodge (elevator available).