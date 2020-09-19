New Thought topic: ‘Show Up For Creator’s Divine Plan: Live Large!’

By Lisa Burnson

New Thought Center

for Inspirational Living

“There is no passion to be found playing small — in settling for a life that is less than the one you are capable of living.” — Nelson Mandela.

All are welcome to join New Thought Center for Inspirational Living this Sunday, Sept. 20, for our presentation, “Show Up For Creator’s Divine Plan: Live Large!” Are you playing small — hiding your true self? It’s time to create a plan that feeds your soul and allows you to love life in its best expression. Our speaker will be Shayla White Eagle McClure.

We will have spirited live music.

Upcoming events

Meditation Circle is held each Wednesday at 6 p.m. All are welcome.

Thursday, Sept. 17, 6 to 8 p.m.: Courtyard Concert presents The Retro Cats in a benefit for Rise Above Violence. Tickets will be available at the door. Please bring a lawn chair or blanket and picnic snacks. Beverages will be available for purchase and/or donation. Outside alcohol is not allowed. Text 309-6067 for more information. See you there.

Prosperity class beginning soon. Date and time to be determined. Call/text 309-6067 for more information.

About us

The New Thought Center promotes living a spiritually centered life, and promotes the philosophies of Centers for Spiritual Living and Agape Centers. New Thought honors all lifestyles, cultures and religious paths to the divine.

We welcome local talents to share gifts, aptitudes and knowledge. Participate, learn or contribute your insights, beliefs, knowledge and skills.

New Thought events are held at 3505 W. U.S. 160, on the second floor of Best Western Lodge (elevator available).

Request prayer treatment or obtain information by joining us; emailing pagosacommunitynewthought@gmail.com; mailing P.O. Box 1052, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147; or calling 309-6067. Find us on Facebook (Pagosa Community of New Thought) or YouTube (Pagosa New Thought Channel).