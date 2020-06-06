New Thought topic: Sacred spaces in our daily lives

By Lisa Burnson

New Thought Center

for Inspirational Living

“Until one has loved an animal, a part of one’s soul remains unawakened” — Anatole France.

All are welcome to join New Thought Center for Inspirational Living (NTC) this Sunday, June 7, at 10 a.m., as we welcome Dr. Susan Fay, author of “Sacred Spaces.” Fay writes and speaks to promote an understanding of the way in which humans and animals connect and communicate, and of the scientific and spiritual practices to establish a deeply enjoyable relationship with animals. NTC will host a reception for Fay on Friday, June 5.

Our sanctuary is sanitized and set up for social distancing.

Staying home? Please tune into our YouTube channel: Pagosa New Thought.

Upcoming events

Meditation Circle is held each Wednesday at 6 p.m. All are welcome.

Movie: “Tomorrowland,” starring George Clooney. Thursday, June 4, at 6 p.m. Donations appreciated.

Friday, June 5, at 7 p.m.: Reception for Fay. All are welcome.

“Break-out Concert!” Saturday, June 13, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Four bands plus craft and food vendors. For more information, to reserve a booth or to volunteer, please call 507-6067.

Cancellations

Due to public health concerns, we are canceling the following events until further notice:

“Stories To Tell Us” is canceled until further notice.

Fountain of Youth and Yoga Stretches are canceled until further notice.

About us

NTC is a New Thought center based on fostering living a spiritually centered life and promoting the philosophies of the Centers for Spiritual Living and the Agape Centers. NTC honors all lifestyles, cultures and religious paths to the Divine.

We welcome local talent to share gifts, aptitudes and knowledge. Have a hand in making a difference. Participate, learn or contribute your insights, beliefs, knowledge and skills.

NTC events are held at 3505 W. U.S. 160, on the second floor of the Best Western Lodge (elevator available).

Request a concentrated affirmative mind treatment or obtain information by joining us; emailing PagosaCommunityNewThought@gmail.com; mailing P.O. Box 1052, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147-1052; or calling (505) 604-5031. Find us on Facebook (Pagosa Community of New Thought).

