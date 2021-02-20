New Thought topic: ‘Our Incredible Capacity to Love’

By Lisa Burnson

New Thought Center for

Inspirational Living

“The heart man is like the sea. It has storms, it has tides, and in its depths, it has pearls.” — Vincent van Gogh.

All are welcome to join the New Thought Center for Inspirational Living this Sunday, Feb. 21, at 10:30 a.m., for our presentation: “Our Incredible Capacity To Love: A Heart’s Journey.” Our speaker will be Shayla White Eagle McClure.

Our sanctuary is sanitized and set up for social distancing.

We will have spirited live music.

Upcoming events

Friday, Feb. 19, 6 p.m.: “Maintaining a Happy, Healthy Heart: Recipes for the Body, Mind, and Spirit,” a free lecture with Jenelle Syverson and McClure.

Meditation Circle is held each Wednesday at 6 p.m. (weather permitting). All are welcome.

Band practice is every Tuesday evening at 6:30 p.m. We welcome musicians and singers to join our band. Please text Bruce at (970) 507-0739 to join or for band information.

About us

The New Thought Center promotes living a spiritually centered life, and promotes the philosophies of Centers for Spiritual Living and Agape Centers. New Thought honors all lifestyles, cultures and religious paths to the divine.

We welcome local talents to share gifts, aptitudes and knowledge. Participate, learn or contribute your insights, beliefs, knowledge and skills.

New Thought events are held at 3505 W. U.S. 160, on the second floor of Best Western Lodge (elevator available).

Request prayer treatment or obtain information by joining us; emailing pagosacommunitynewthought@gmail.com; mailing P.O. Box 1052, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147; or calling 309-6067. Find us on Facebook (Pagosa Community of New Thought) or YouTube (Pagosa New Thought Channel).