New Thought topic: ‘Opening Spiritual Gateways in Your Life’

By Lisa Burnson

Special to The PREVIEW

“I open the way for joy and love to come. I am an irresistible magnet for what belongs to me by Divine right.” — Florence Scovel Shinn.

All are welcome to join the New Thought Center for Inspirational Living (NTC) this Sunday, Jan. 19, at 10:30 a.m., for our presentation “Opening Spiritual Gateways in Your Life.” Open yourself to receiving the good that God wants for you. Our speaker will be Shayla White Eagle McClure.

Also on Sunday, Jan. 19, from 2 to 3:30 p.m., we invite all who enjoy writing in the company of others to join our writing group for “Stories To Tell Us.” More information can be found on the website: Stories2TellUs.com.

We welcome people of all religions, cultures, races and lifestyles to our services, where we celebrate the Science of Mind and positive thinking.

Our community of affirmative-minded people share joy, laughter and awareness of connection to spirit, and our ability to co-create a life of infinite possibilities.

We will have spirited live music.

Meditation circle

We invite the public to enjoy our weekly meditation circle each Wednesday at 6 p.m., weather permitting.

Upcoming events

Thursday, Jan. 16, 6 p.m.: “Fountain of Youth: The Ancient Five Rites.”

Saturday, Jan. 18, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.: “Enhancing Your Gift of Intuition.”

Thursday, Jan. 23, 6 p.m.: “Feeling Depleted? Health and Wellness Lifestyle.”

Thursday, Jan. 30, 6 p.m.: Movie: “Experiencing the Miraculous” with Dr. Wayne Dyer.

Feb. 1, time to be determined: “Reversing Diabetes and Toxic Build Up.”

Please call NTC for more information about these events.

About us

NTC is a New Thought center based on fostering living a spiritually centered life and promoting the philosophies of the Centers for Spiritual Living and the Agape Centers. NTC honors all lifestyles, cultures and religious paths to the Divine.

We welcome local talent to share gifts, aptitudes and knowledge. Have a hand in making a difference. Participate, learn or contribute your insights, beliefs, knowledge and skills.

NTC events are held at 3505 W. U.S. 160, on the second floor of the Best Western Lodge (elevator available).

Request a concentrated affirmative mind treatment or obtain information by joining us; emailing PagosaCommunityNewThought@gmail.com; mailing P.O. Box 1052, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147-1052; or calling (505) 604-5031. Find us on Facebook (Pagosa Community of New Thought).

