New Thought topic: ‘Opening Gateways To The Intentional Heart’

By Lisa Burnson

New Thought Center

for Inspirational Living

“Open your heart. Embrace the possibilities. Break up with self defeating thoughts and emotions. Know you can create the life you dream of.” — Carrie Stiers.

All are welcome to join New Thought Center for Inspirational Living this Sunday, May 23, at 10 a.m. for our presentation, “Opening Gateways To The Intentional Heart.” Our speaker will be Shayla White Eagle McClure.

Our sanctuary is sanitized and set up for social distancing.

We will have spirited live music.

Upcoming events

Meditation Circle is now every Monday at 6 p.m. All are welcome.

Band practice is every Tuesday evening at 6:30 p.m. We welcome musicians and singers to join our band. Please text Bruce at (970) 507-0739 to join or for band information.

Friday, May 28: Honoring Veterans Dance Concert, time to be determined.

June 17, 5:30 p.m.: Summer Concert to benefit local nonprofit agencies.

Please call/text (970) 510-0309 or (970) 309-6067 for information on upcoming events.

Library

The New Thought Center has a large library of inspirational and spiritual books. To borrow or donate a book, please come to the New Thought Center prior to Sunday service or Meditation Circle.

About us

The New Thought Center promotes living a spiritually centered life, and promotes the philosophies of Centers for Spiritual Living and Agape Centers. New Thought honors all lifestyles, cultures and religious paths to the divine.

We welcome local talents to share gifts, aptitudes and knowledge. Participate, learn or contribute your insights, beliefs, knowledge and skills.

New Thought events are held at 3505 W. U.S. 160, on the second floor of the Pagosa Lodge (elevator available).

Request prayer treatment or obtain information by joining us; emailing pagosacommunitynewthought@gmail.com; mailing P.O. Box 1052, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147; or calling (970) 309-6067. Find us on Facebook (Pagosa Community of New Thought) or YouTube (Pagosa New Thought Channel).