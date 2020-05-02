New Thought topic: ‘Loving What Is: Embracing Spiritual Ascension’

By Lisa Burnson

Special to The PREVIEW

“Everything happens at exactly the right moment. You don’t have to like it, it’s just easier if you do.” — Byron Katie.

All are welcome to join New Thought Center for Inspirational Living (NTC) this Sunday at 10 a.m. for our presentation: “Loving What Is: Embracing Spiritual Ascension in the Body, Mind and Spirit.” Our speaker will be Shayla White Eagle McClure.

Our sanctuary is sanitized and set up for physical distancing.

Staying home? Check out our YouTube channel: Pagosa New Thought Center.

Upcoming events

Meditation Circle is held each Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Join us for our weekly call for inspiration this Thursday at 5:30 p.m. Call (605) 475-4002, PIN 285254#, featuring speakers across the country.

About us

NTC is a New Thought center based on fostering living a spiritually centered life and promoting the philosophies of the Centers for Spiritual Living and the Agape Centers. NTC honors all lifestyles, cultures and religious paths to the Divine.

We welcome local talent to share gifts, aptitudes and knowledge. Have a hand in making a difference. Participate, learn or contribute your insights, beliefs, knowledge and skills.

NTC events are held at 3505 W. U.S. 160, on the second floor of the Best Western Lodge (elevator available).

Request a concentrated affirmative mind treatment or obtain information by joining us; emailing PagosaCommunityNewThought@gmail.com; mailing P.O. Box 1052, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147-1052; or calling (505) 604-5031. Find us on Facebook (Pagosa Community of New Thought).

