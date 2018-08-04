New Thought topic: ‘Love Yourself, Heal Your Life’

- News
By Janie Garms
Special to The PREVIEW
“I am one with the power that created me, and this power has given me the power to create my own circumstance.” — Louise Hay.
All are welcome to Pagosa Community of New Thought (PCNT) on Sunday, Aug. 5, at 10 a.m., as we feature Rhonda Sande to speak on the topic, “Love Yourself, Heal Your Life.”
Everyone who is ready for positive change is encouraged to attend.
Unity is shifting the collective consciousness for all. What brings us together is much more powerful than what divides us. PCNT, a center of spiritual living, is establishing community and exploring all paths to the divine to increase peace and empowerment.
We welcome local talent to share gifts, aptitudes and knowledge. Have a hand in making a difference. Participate, learn or contribute your insights, beliefs, knowledge and skills.
We made changes to our service to be more accommodating to children. Please feel free to bring children.
PCNT holds Sunday services each week at 10 a.m. at the Momentum Fitness building, 40 N. 15th St.
Request a concentrated affirmative mind treatment or obtain information by joining us, emailing PagosaCommunityNewThought@gmail.com, calling (505) 604-5031 or mailing P.O. Box 1052, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147-1052. Find us on Facebook (Pagosa Community of New Thought) or our website, www.PagosaNewThought.org.
