New Thought topic: ‘Life Expansion through Visioning and Faith’

By Lisa Burnson

Special to The PREVIEW

“Seek not to find out who you are, but seek to determine who you want to be.” — Neale Donald Walsh.

All are welcome to join the New Thought Center for Inspirational Living (NTC) this Sunday, Nov. 17, at 10:30 a.m., for our presentation, “Life Expansion Through Visioning and Faith — I Am That I Am.” Our speaker will be Shayla White Eagle McClure. We will have a special new members invitation and ceremony, and a holiday decorating party after our service.

Also on Sunday, Nov. 17, from 2 to 3:30 p.m., we invite all who enjoy writing in the company of others to join our writing group for “Stories To Tell Us.”

We welcome people of all religions, genders, cultures and races to our services, where we celebrate the Science of Mind and positive thinking.

Our community of affirmative-minded people share joy, laughter and awareness of connection to spirit and our ability to co-create a life of infinite possibilities.

We will have spirited live music.

Upcoming events

Sunday, Nov. 24, 10:30 a.m.: “The Benefits of Gratitude.”

Thursday, Nov. 28: Thanksgiving Gratitude Potluck. Time to be determined.

Meditation circle

We invite the public to enjoy our weekly meditation circle each Wednesday at 6:15 p.m.

About us

NTC is a New Thought center based on fostering living a spiritually centered life and promoting the philosophies of the Centers for Spiritual Living and the Agape Centers. NTC honors all lifestyles, cultures and religious paths to the Divine.

We welcome local talent to share gifts, aptitudes and knowledge. Have a hand in making a difference. Participate, learn or contribute your insights, beliefs, knowledge and skills.

NTC events are held at 3505 W. U.S. 160, on the second floor of the Best Western Lodge (elevator available).

Request a concentrated affirmative mind treatment or obtain information by joining us; emailing PagosaCommunityNewThought@gmail.com; mailing P.O. Box 1052, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147-1052; or calling (505) 604-5031. Find us on Facebook (Pagosa Community of New Thought).

Follow these topics: Lifestyle, Religion, Top Stories