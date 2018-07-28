New Thought topic: learning to reframe in a world of worry

- News
By Lisa Burnson
Special to The PREVIEW
“If one would take time, once a day at least, to let go of all that is not true and lay hold of reality; let go of doubt, distrust, worry, condemnation and fear, and lay hold of life in its expression of beauty, truth and wholeness, his mental congestion would be healed.” — Ernest Holmes.
In the fast-paced world in which we live, mankind is faced with huge amounts of information. The amount of sensationalism coming from news sources can be overwhelming. Putting it all into perspective takes introspection and deep consideration. It may feel natural just to accept worry and fear as a consequence of the troubling news that comes to us from diverse types of feed. Some tend to internalize these feelings and find that they manifest in illnesses. The most recognized these days are depression and anxiety.
Yet, in spite of all this, there are great leaders of our day and those in the past who inspire us to look beyond the hype, sensationalism and confusion to develop discernment.
In the ancient wisdom of the Bible, we have this quote from Psalm 119:165, “Great Peace have they that love thy law; nothing shall offend them.”
Please join Pagosa Community of New Thought (PCNT) this Sunday, July 29, at 10 a.m. as Janie Garms brings our message. Together we will find what works for us to reframe our concerns into positive constructive ways to live our lives.
Garms is a registered nurse of 35 years. She has been a member of Unity of West Texas (Unity Worldwide Services) in Odessa, Texas, since 1999 and has been a member of PCNT since 2016. The combination of Western medicine and New Thought allows her to bring messages of insight, thought determination and healing in spirit and body.
Unity is shifting the collective consciousness for all. What brings us together is much more powerful than what divides us. PCNT, a center of spiritual living, is establishing community and exploring all paths to the divine to increase peace and empowerment.
We welcome local talent to share gifts, aptitudes and knowledge. Have a hand in making a difference. Participate, learn or contribute your insights, beliefs, knowledge and skills.
PCNT holds Sunday services each week at 10 a.m. at the Momentum Fitness building, 40 N. 15th St.
Request a concentrated affirmative mind treatment or obtain information by joining us, emailing PagosaCommunityNewThought@gmail.com, calling (505) 604-5031 or mailing P.O. Box 1052, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147-1052. Find us on Facebook (Pagosa Community of New Thought) or our website: www.PagosaNewThought.org.
