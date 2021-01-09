New Thought topic: ‘Is Mental Unwellness a sign of Spiritual Disconnection?’

By Lisa Burnson

New Thought Center

for Inspirational Living

“The secret of health for both mind and body is to live in the present moment wisely and earnestly.” — Buddha.

All are welcome to join Pagosa New Thought Center for Inspirational Living this Sunday, Jan. 10, at 10:30 a.m. for our presentation, “Is Mental Unwellness a sign of Spiritual Disconnection?” Our speaker will be Elaine Harding, Ph.D., author of “Be Authentic: Three Keys to Unlocking Your True Potential.”

Our sanctuary is sanitized and set up for social distancing.

We will have spirited live music.

Upcoming events

Meditation Circle is held each Wednesday at 6 p.m. (weather permitting). All are welcome.

Band practice is every Tuesday evening at 6:30 p.m. We welcome musicians and singers to join our band. Please text Bruce at 507-0739 to join or for band information.

Saturday, Jan. 16: “Meditation and Movement” workshop with Dean Sanna, D.C. and Amanda Beasley, LMT. Call (971) 221-4797 for information.

Jan. 23: “Natural Healing of Body, Mind and Spirit” with Shayla White Eagle McClure.

Science of Mind class: dates to be determined.

About us

The New Thought Center promotes living a spiritually centered life, and promotes the philosophies of Centers for Spiritual Living and Agape Centers. New Thought honors all lifestyles, cultures and religious paths to the divine.

New Thought events are held at 3505 W. U.S. 160, on the second floor of Best Western Lodge (elevator available).

Request prayer treatment or obtain information by joining us; emailing pagosacommunitynewthought@gmail.com; mailing P.O. Box 1052, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147; or calling 309-6067. Find us on Facebook (Pagosa Community of New Thought) or YouTube (Pagosa New Thought Channel).