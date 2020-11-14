New Thought topic: ‘Gratitude: The Preferred Lens’

By Lisa Burnson

New Thought Center

for Inspirational Living

“Acknowledging the good that you already have is the foundation for abundance.” — Eckhart Tolle.

All are welcome to join New Thought Center this Sunday, Nov. 15, at 10:30 a.m. for our presentation, “Gratitude: The Preferred Lens.”

We will be discussing how gratitude influences our well-being and participating in an exercise to increase the impact of gratitude. Our speaker will be Jana Romero. Please notice we are returning to winter hours.

Our sanctuary is sanitized and set up for social distancing.

We will have spirited live music.

Upcoming events

Meditation Circle is held each Wednesday at 6 p.m. (weather permitting). All are welcome.

Band practice is every Tuesday evening at 6:30 p.m. We welcome musicians and singers to join our band. Please text Bruce at 507-0739 to join or for band information.

Saturday, Nov. 14, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.: “Manifesting, Setting Intentions and Prayer Treatment” workshop. Call 309-6067 for information.

Friday, Nov. 20, 7 p.m. Movie night. Donations appreciated.

Saturday, Nov. 21: “Meditation and Movement” workshop. Time to be announced.

About us

The New Thought Center promotes living a spiritually centered life, and promotes the philosophies of Centers for Spiritual Living and Agape Centers. New Thought honors all lifestyles, cultures and religious paths to the divine.

We welcome local talents to share gifts, aptitudes and knowledge. Participate, learn or contribute your insights, beliefs, knowledge and skills.

New Thought events are held at 3505 W. U.S. 160, on the second floor of Best Western Lodge (elevator available).

Request prayer treatment or obtain information by joining us; emailing pagosacommunitynewthought@gmail.com; mailing P.O. Box 1052, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147; or calling 309-6067. Find us on Facebook (Pagosa Community of New Thought) or YouTube (Pagosa New Thought Channel).