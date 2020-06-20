New Thought topic: ‘Fathers Need Love, too’

By Lisa Burnson

New Thought Center

for Inspirational Living

“Fathers don’t just love their children every now and then. It’s a love without end” -— George Strait.

Many of us have watched sitcoms featuring fathers from the ‘50s and ‘60s who have been men of character and great forebearing. Sitcoms such as “Father Knows Best” and “Leave it to Beaver” featured such fathers.

As time moved on, sitcoms changed and the character of fathers took on a new tone. One clear example was played as the character of Al Bundy in the sitcom, “Married with Children.” Al Bundy is a fumbling, befuddled man and a terrible, though fairly good intentioned, father who deserves his children’s off-hand jokes, if not ire. Most of the fathers featured in the ‘80s and ‘90s were portrayed as such in sitcoms. Modern day sitcoms often feature fathers who are absent and marriages that have failed. Yes, sitcoms give a snap shot of society’s view on family life and norms and expectations of the time.

All are welcome to join New Thought Center for Inspirational Living (NTC) this Sunday, June 21, at 10 a.m. Our speaker, Janie Garms, RN, prayer chaplain, will speak on notions of fatherhood and society. Her talk is entitled, “Father’s Need Love, Too.”

We will have spirited live music.

Our sanctuary is sanitized and set up for social distancing.

Staying home? Please tune into our You Tube channel: Pagosa New Thought.

Upcoming events

Meditation Circle is held each Wednesday at 6 p.m. All are welcome.

July 4, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.: “Breakout Outdoor Music Concert!” Four live bands plus food and craft vendors. For tickets, booth rentals or to volunteer, please call 309-6067.

Cancellations

Due to public health concerns, we are canceling the following events until further notice: “Stories To Tell Us,” Fountain of Youth and Yoga Stretches.

About us

NTC is a New Thought center based on fostering living a spiritually centered life and promoting the philosophies of the Centers for Spiritual Living and the Agape Centers. NTC honors all lifestyles, cultures and religious paths to the Divine.

We welcome local talent to share gifts, aptitudes and knowledge. Have a hand in making a difference. Participate, learn or contribute your insights, beliefs, knowledge and skills.

NTC events are held at 3505 W. U.S. 160, on the second floor of the Best Western Lodge (elevator available).

Request a concentrated affirmative mind treatment or obtain information by joining us; emailing PagosaCommunityNewThought@gmail.com; mailing P.O. Box 1052, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147-1052; or calling (505) 604-5031. Find us on Facebook (Pagosa Community of New Thought).