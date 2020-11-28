New Thought topic: Expect a miracle

By Lisa Burnson

New Thought Center

for Inspirational Living

“I am a lover of what is, because it hurts when I argue with reality.” — Byron Katie.

All are welcome to join New Thought Center this Sunday, Nov. 29, at 10:30 a.m. for our presentation, “Welcoming All That Is: Expect A Miracle.” Our speaker will be Shayla White Eagle McClure.

Our sanctuary is sanitized and set up for social distancing.

We will have spirited live music.

Upcoming events

Meditation Circle is held each Wednesday at 6 p.m. (weather permitting). All are welcome.

Band practice is every Tuesday evening at 6:30 p.m. We welcome musicians and singers to join our band. Please text Bruce at 507-0739 to join or for band information.

Friday, Nov. 27, 7 p.m.: Movie Night: “Tomorrowland” with George Clooney. Donations appreciated.

Saturday Nov. 28: Thanksgiving potluck. Please call for location.

Library

The New Thought Center has a large library of inspirational and spiritual books. To borrow or donate a book, please come to the New Thought Center prior to Sunday service or Meditation Circle.

About us

The New Thought Center promotes living a spiritually centered life, and promotes the philosophies of Centers for Spiritual Living and Agape Centers. New Thought honors all lifestyles, cultures and religious paths to the divine.

We welcome local talents to share gifts, aptitudes and knowledge. Participate, learn or contribute your insights, beliefs, knowledge and skills.

New Thought events are held at 3505 W. U.S. 160, on the second floor of Best Western Lodge (elevator available).

Request prayer treatment or obtain information by joining us; emailing pagosacommunitynewthought@gmail.com; mailing P.O. Box 1052, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147; or calling 309-6067. Find us on Facebook (Pagosa Community of New Thought) or YouTube (Pagosa New Thought Channel).