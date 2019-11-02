New Thought topic: ‘Embracing Change is a Spiritual Practice’

By Lisa Burnson

“What we are now — or what we now have and experience — is the result of what we have thought; and the answer to what we shall be is contained in what we are now thinking, for we can change our thinking.” — Dr. Ernest Homes.

All are welcome to join the New Thought Center for Inspirational Living (NTC) this Sunday, Nov. 3, at 10:30 a.m. as we present “Embracing Change Is A Spiritual Practice.”

Our guest speaker will be Claudia Milner, M.A., RscP, licensed Religious Science practitioner. We will be identifying the anatomy of change, defining stages of change and applying spiritual practice to embrace and navigate change in our life. Milner has over 25 years experience as an educator and is trained to help others expand beliefs to heal roadblocks through coaching and prayer.

Following the service, Milner will be conducting a 90-minute workshop on “Spiritual Practices to Embrace Change.” Please contact NTC for more information.

We welcome people of all religions, genders, cultures and races to our services, where we celebrate the Science of Mind and positive thinking.

Please remember the time change and notice we are beginning winter hours: 10:30 a.m.

Meditation circle

We invite the public to enjoy our weekly meditation circle each Wednesday at 6:15 p.m.

Upcoming events

Sunday, 2 to 3:30 p.m.: Open Writing Group. If you are writing a memoir or you enjoy writing in the company of others, join our Writing Group. Bring paper and be ready to write.

Thursday, Nov. 7, 6:30 p.m.: Local herbalist Sam Johnson will speak on “Herbal Knowledge.”

Friday and Saturday, Nov. 8 and 9: “Native American Stories for Children” with Storyteller Harmony Fire Eagle. Times to be determined.

Sunday, Nov. 10, 10:30 a.m.: “Day in the Temple.” Karen Aspin and Rebecca Cortez will present music, meditation and slides of their visit to Damanhur.

Sunday, Nov. 10, 1 p.m.: Aspin and Rica Potenz will present “Inner Temple Sound Healing.”

Donations are appreciated. Please call NTC for more information.

About us

NTC is a New Thought center based on fostering living a spiritually centered life and promoting the philosophies of the Centers for Spiritual Living and the Agape Centers. NTC honors all lifestyles, cultures and religious paths to the Divine.

We welcome local talent to share gifts, aptitudes and knowledge. Have a hand in making a difference. Participate, learn or contribute your insights, beliefs, knowledge and skills.

NTC events are held at 3505 W. U.S. 160, on the second floor of the Best Western Lodge (elevator available).

Request a concentrated affirmative mind treatment or obtain information by joining us; emailing PagosaCommunityNewThought@gmail.com; mailing P.O. Box 1052, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147-1052; or calling (505) 604-5031. Find us on Facebook (Pagosa Community of New Thought) or our website, www.PagosaNewThought.org.

