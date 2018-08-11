New Thought topic: ‘Decisions, Decisions, Decisions’

- News
- Obituaries
- Opinion
- Sports
- Outdoors
- Arts & Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Photo and Video
By Lisa Burnson
Special to The PREVIEW
“Your life becomes what you have decided it shall be.” — the Rev. Raymond Charles Barker.
Pagosa Community of New Thought (PCNT) and the Rev. Janet Wyrick welcome all to join us on Sunday, Aug.12, at 10 a.m. for our topic: “Decisions, Decisions, Decisions.”
We will be exploring basic concepts of Science of Mind, a philosophy for affirmative living. We welcome all to come walk a spiritual path of discovery, insight and revelation with our group of individuals who wish to embrace and manifest a powerful destiny.
PCNT welcomes children and has made changes to our service to be more accommodating to children.
Unity is shifting the collective consciousness for all. What brings us together is much more powerful than what divides us. PCNT, a center of spiritual living, is establishing community and exploring all paths to the Divine to increase peace and empowerment.
We welcome local talent to share gifts, aptitudes, and knowledge. Have a hand in making a difference. Participate, learn, or contribute your insights, beliefs, knowledge and skills.
PCNT holds Sunday services each week at 10 a.m. at the Momentum Fitness building, 40 N. 15th St.
Request a concentrated affirmative mind treatment or obtain information by joining us, emailing PagosaCommunityNewThought@gmail.com, calling (505) 604-5031 or mailing P.O. Box 1052, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147-1052. Find us on Facebook (Pagosa Community of New Thought) or our website, www.PagosaNewThought.org.
Follow these topics: Lifestyle, Religion, Top Stories, Updates