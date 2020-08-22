New Thought topic: ‘Creating Sacred Spaces’

By Lisa Burnson

New Thought Center

for Inspirational Living

All are welcome to join New Thought Center for Inspirational Living on Sunday, Aug. 23, at 10 a.m.

Dr. Susan Fay will speak on “Creating Sacred Space.” She is the author of “Sacred Spaces” and teaches interspecies communications.

Upcoming events

Meditation Circle is held each Wednesday at 6 p.m. All are welcome.

Thursday, Aug. 20, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Best Western Lodge, come to the Courtyard Concert to benefit Chimney Rock Interpretive Association, which is dedicated to education and preservation of this archeological site. Music will be by the Cosmic Lightfoot. Rain or shine. Please bring lawn chair or blanket and picnic snacks. There will be a cash bar available. Tickets are available at the door, or call 309-6067.

Future Courtyard Concerts on Sept. 3 and 17 will feature Bob Hemenger and the Retro Cats and will benefit Habitat for Humanity and Rise Above Violence. Outside alcohol is not allowed. Text 309-6067 for more information.

About us

The New Thought Center promotes living a spiritually centered life, and promotes the philosophies of Centers for Spiritual Living and Agape Centers. New Thought honors all lifestyles, cultures and religious paths to the divine.

We welcome local talents to share gifts, aptitudes and knowledge. Participate, learn, or contribute your insights, beliefs, knowledge and skills.

New Thought events are held at 3505 W. U.S. 160, on the second floor of Best Western Lodge (elevator available), except for the Aug. 16 outdoor service.

Request prayer treatment or obtain information by joining us, emailing pagosacommunitynewthought@gmail.com. mailing P.O. Box 1052 Pagosa Springs 81147, or calling 309-6067. Find us on FaceBook (Pagosa Community of New Thought) or YouTube (Pagosa New Thought Channel).