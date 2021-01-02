New Thought topic: Create your healthiest expression for 2021

By Lisa Burnson

New Thought Center

for Inspirational Living

“Life is a series of beginnings, not endings. Creation is an ongoing process, and when we create a perfect world where love and compassion are shared by all, suffering will cease.” — Dr. Bernie Siegel.

All are welcome to join Pagosa New Thought Center for Inspirational Living this Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. for our presentation, “Create Your Healthiest Expression of Body, Mind and Spirit in 2021.”

Our sanctuary is sanitized and set up for social distancing.

We will have spirited live music.

Upcoming events

Meditation Circle is held each Wednesday at 6 p.m. (weather permitting). All are welcome.

Band practice is every Tuesday evening at 6:30 p.m. We welcome musicians and singers to join our band. Please text Bruce at 507-0739 to join or for band information.

Thursday, Dec. 31, 6 p.m.: New Year Burning Bowl ceremony. Release the old and welcome in the new. Followed by potluck and drumming circle. For information, call (907) 309-6067.

Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, 1 p.m.: “I Am Mapping” playshop.

Jan. 16, 2021, “Meditation and Movement” workshop with Dean Sanna, D.C. and Amanda Beasley, LMT. Call (971) 221-4797 for information.

Jan. 23, 2021, “Natural Healing of Body, Mind and Spirit” with Shayla White Eagle McClure.

Science of Mind class: dates to be determined.

Library

The New Thought Center has a large library of inspirational and spiritual books. To borrow or donate a book, please come to the New Thought Center prior to Sunday service or Meditation Circle.

About us

The New Thought Center promotes living a spiritually centered life, and promotes the philosophies of Centers for Spiritual Living and Agape Centers. New Thought honors all lifestyles, cultures and religious paths to the divine.

We welcome local talents to share gifts, aptitudes and knowledge. Participate, learn or contribute your insights, beliefs, knowledge and skills.

New Thought events are held at 3505 W. U.S. 160, on the second floor of Best Western Lodge (elevator available).

Request prayer treatment or obtain information by joining us; emailing pagosacommunitynewthought@gmail.com; mailing P.O. Box 1052, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147; or calling 309-6067. Find us on Facebook (Pagosa Community of New Thought) or YouTube (Pagosa New Thought Channel).