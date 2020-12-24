New Thought topic: ‘Create the Life You Want in the New Year’

By Lisa Burnson

New Thought Center

for Inspirational Living

“When you awaken every day, you are reborn. Unless you repeat what troubled you the day before, it will not trouble you in your new beginning. You are the creator of your experience.” — Esther Hicks.

All are welcome to join the Pagosa New Thought Center for Inspirational Living this Sunday, Dec. 27, at 10:30 a.m., for our presentation, “Create the Life You Want in the New Year.”

Our sanctuary is sanitized and set up for social distancing

We will have spirited live music.

Upcoming events

Meditation Circle is held each Wednesday at 6 p.m. (weather permitting). All are welcome.

Band practice is every Tuesday evening at 6:30 p.m. We welcome musicians and singers to join our band. Please text Bruce at 507-0739 to join or for band information.

Friday, Dec. 25, 12:30 p.m.: Christmas potluck. Call for location.

Thursday, Dec. 31, 6 p.m.: New Year Burning Bowl ceremony. Release the old and welcome in the new. Participants are welcome to bring a potluck dish.

Library

The New Thought Center has a large library of inspirational and spiritual books. To borrow or donate a book, please come to the New Thought Center prior to Sunday service or Meditation Circle.

About us

The New Thought Center promotes living a spiritually centered life, and promotes the philosophies of Centers for Spiritual Living and Agape Centers. New Thought honors all lifestyles, cultures and religious paths to the divine.

We welcome local talents to share gifts, aptitudes and knowledge. Participate, learn or contribute your insights, beliefs, knowledge and skills.

New Thought events are held at 3505 W. U.S. 160, on the second floor of Best Western Lodge (elevator available).

Request prayer treatment or obtain information by joining us; emailing pagosacommunitynewthought@gmail.com; mailing P.O. Box 1052, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147; or calling 309-6067. Find us on Facebook (Pagosa Community of New Thought) or YouTube (Pagosa New Thought Channel).