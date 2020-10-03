New Thought topic: ‘Consciousness for These Times: Science Undiscovered’

By Lisa Burnson

New Thought Center

for Inspirational Living

“Our definition of the physical universe as a collection of isolated objects, our definition of ourselves as just another of those objects and even our most basic understanding of time and space will have to be recast.” — Lynne McTaggart.

All are welcome to join New Thought Center for Inspirational Living this Sunday, Oct. 4, at 10 a.m. for our presentation, “Consciousness for These Times: Science Undiscovered.” We will look at the bridge between science and spirituality, and how thoughts and prayer can influence matter.

We will have spirited live music.

Upcoming events

Meditation Circle is held each Wednesday at 6 p.m. All are welcome.

The Masquerade Party will be Oct. 30. Please call 309-6067 for more information.

Prosperity Class is beginning soon. Date and time to be determined. Call/text 309-6067 for more information.

Library

New Thought Center has a large library of inspirational and spiritual books. To borrow or donate a book, please come to the New Thought Center prior to Sunday service or Meditation Circle.

About us

The New Thought Center promotes living a spiritually centered life, and promotes the philosophies of Centers for Spiritual Living and Agape Centers. New Thought honors all lifestyles, cultures and religious paths to the divine.

We welcome local talents to share gifts, aptitudes and knowledge. Participate, learn or contribute your insights, beliefs, knowledge and skills.

New Thought events are held at 3505 W. U.S. 160, on the second floor of Best Western Lodge (elevator available).

Request prayer treatment or obtain information by joining us; emailing pagosacommunitynewthought@gmail.com; mailing P.O. Box 1052, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147; or calling 309-6067. Find us on Facebook (Pagosa Community of New Thought) or YouTube (Pagosa New Thought Channel).