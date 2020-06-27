New Thought topic: ‘Coming Out Of The Dark: A Healing Transformation’

By Lisa Burnson

New Thought Center

for Inspirational Living

“We delight in the beauty of the butterfly, but rarely admit the changes it has gone through to achieve that beauty.” -— Maya Angelou.

We are all concerned about troubling events that we observe going on in our world: epidemics, corruption, mistreatment of people by those in power. The hurts that are caused by observing continual adversities results in many of us feeling that we are moving through darkness. We are now emerging into a healing transformation, beginning with ourselves.

All are welcome to join the New Thought Center for Inspirational Living (NTC) this Sunday, June 28, at 10 a.m. for our presentation, “Coming Out Of The Dark: A Healing Transformation.” Our speaker will be Theresa Howard, Science of Mind practitioner.

We will have spirited live music.

Our sanctuary is sanitized and set up for social distancing.

Staying home? Please tune into our You Tube channel: Pagosa New Thought.

Upcoming events

Meditation Circle is held each Wednesday at 6 p.m. All are welcome.

Saturday, July 4, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.: “Breakout Outdoor Music Concert!” with four live bands, plus craft, food and beverage vendors. There will be children’s activities and children will be admitted for free. For tickets, booth rentals or to volunteer, please call 309-6067.

About us

NTC is a New Thought center based on fostering living a spiritually centered life and promoting the philosophies of the Centers for Spiritual Living and the Agape Centers. NTC honors all lifestyles, cultures and religious paths to the divine.

We welcome local talent to share gifts, aptitudes and knowledge. Have a hand in making a difference. Participate, learn or contribute your insights, beliefs, knowledge and skills.

NTC events are held at 3505 W. U.S. 160, on the second floor of the Best Western Lodge (elevator available).

Request a concentrated affirmative mind treatment or obtain information by joining us; emailing PagosaCommunityNewThought@gmail.com; mailing P.O. Box 1052, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147-1052; or calling (505) 604-5031. Find us on Facebook (Pagosa Community of New Thought).