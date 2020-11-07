New Thought topic: ‘Come Into Your Genius’

By Lisa Burnson

New Thought Center

for Inspirational Living

“If you change the way you look at things, the things you look at change.” -— Dr. Wayne Dyer.

All are welcome to join New Thought Center this Sunday, Nov. 8, at 10:30 a.m. for our presentation: “Come Into Your Genius.” We will be discussing methods to develop an abundance mindset, as taught by Bob Proctor and Mary Morrissey. Our speaker will be Shayla White Eagle McClure. Please notice we are returning to winter hours.

Our sanctuary is sanitized and set up for social distancing

We will have spirited live music.

Upcoming events

Meditation Circle is held each Wednesday at 6 p.m. All are welcome.

Band practice is every Tuesday evening. We welcome musicians and singers to join our band. Please text Bruce at 507-0739 to join or for band information.

About us

The New Thought Center promotes living a spiritually centered life, and promotes the philosophies of Centers for Spiritual Living and Agape Centers. New Thought honors all lifestyles, cultures and religious paths to the divine.

We welcome local talents to share gifts, aptitudes and knowledge. Participate, learn or contribute your insights, beliefs, knowledge and skills.

New Thought events are held at 3505 W. U.S. 160, on the second floor of Best Western Lodge (elevator available).

Request prayer treatment or obtain information by joining us; emailing pagosacommunitynewthought@gmail.com; mailing P.O. Box 1052, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147; or calling 309-6067.