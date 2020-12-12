New Thought topic: celebrating life without fear

By Shayla McClure and

Lisa Burnson

New Thought Center

for Inspirational Living

“Blessings that are mine by Divine Right come to me in abundance, and I joyously accept them.” — the Rev. Catherine Ponder.

All are welcome to join the New Thought Center for Inspirational Living this Sunday, Dec. 13, at 10:30 a.m. for our presentation, “Celebrating Life without Fear,” with Shayla McClure.

Our sanctuary is sanitized and set up for social distancing

We will have spirited live music.

Upcoming events

Meditation Circle is held each Wednesday at 6 p.m. (weather permitting). All are welcome.

Band practice is every Tuesday evening at 6:30 p.m. We welcome musicians and singers to join our band. Please text Bruce at 507-0739 to join or for band information.

Friday, Dec. 11, 7 p.m.: Movie Night: “Joyeux Noelle,” a moving true World War I story. Donations appreciated.

Sunday, Dec. 20, 6 p.m.: Interdenominational Candlelight Service. There will be no morning service on this date. All are welcome to bring a potluck dish.

About us

The New Thought Center promotes living a spiritually centered life, and promotes the philosophies of Centers for Spiritual Living and Agape Centers. New Thought honors all lifestyles, cultures and religious paths to the divine.

We welcome local talents to share gifts, aptitudes and knowledge. Participate, learn or contribute your insights, beliefs, knowledge and skills.

New Thought events are held at 3505 W. U.S. 160, on the second floor of Best Western Lodge (elevator available).

Request prayer treatment or obtain information by joining us; emailing pagosacommunitynewthought@gmail.com; mailing P.O. Box 1052, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147; or calling 309-6067. Find us on Facebook (Pagosa Community of New Thought) or YouTube (Pagosa New Thought Channel).