New Thought topic: ‘Beyond the Box: Moving Through Obstacles to Being Unlimited’

By Lisa Burnson

New Thought Center

for Inspirational Living

“We have within us a power which is greater than anything, a power that can overcome every obstacle and set us safe, satisfied, at peace, healed and prosperous. If God is for us, who can be against us?” — Dr. Ernest Holmes.

All are welcome to join New Thought Center for Inspirational Living this Sunday, Oct. 18, at 10 a.m. for our presentation: “Beyond The Box: Moving Through Obstacles to Being Unlimited.” We will be discussing strategies to handle adversity. Our speaker will be Elaine Harding, Ph.D., author of “Be Authentic: Three Keys To Unlock Your True Potential.”

We will have spirited live music.

Upcoming events

Meditation Circle is held each Wednesday at 6 p.m. All are welcome.

Band practice is every Tuesday evening. We welcome musicians and singers to join our band.

The Masquerade Party will be Oct. 30, 7 to 10 p.m. Bob Hemenger and The Retro Cats will be playing live. Appetizers and drinks will be available for purchase. Silent auction donations are welcome. Please call 309-6067 for ticket information.

There will be a 4T Prosperity Class beginning in November. There will be day and evening classes, and participation by phone will be available in order to accommodate all who are interested. Date and time to be determined. Call/text 309-6067 for more information.

Library

New Thought Center has a large library of inspirational and spiritual books. To borrow or donate a book, please come to the New Thought Center prior to Sunday service or Meditation Circle.

About us

The New Thought Center promotes living a spiritually centered life, and promotes the philosophies of Centers for Spiritual Living and Agape Centers. New Thought honors all lifestyles, cultures and religious paths to the divine.

We welcome local talents to share gifts, aptitudes and knowledge. Participate, learn or contribute your insights, beliefs, knowledge and skills.

New Thought events are held at 3505 W. U.S. 160, on the second floor of Best Western Lodge (elevator available).

Request prayer treatment or obtain information by joining us; emailing pagosacommunitynewthought@gmail.com; mailing P.O. Box 1052, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147; or calling 309-6067. Find us on Facebook (Pagosa Community of New Thought) or YouTube (Pagosa New Thought Channel).