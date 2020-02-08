New Thought topic: ‘Awakening Your Heart to New Spiritual Dimensions’

By Lisa Burnson

Special to The PREVIEW

“The practice of being on a spiritual path is about surrendering to love as often as possible.” — Gabrielle Bernstein.

All are welcome to join New Thought Center for Inspirational Living (NTC) this Sunday, Feb. 9, at 10:30 a.m. We will be acknowledging Heart Health Month with our presentation: “Awakening Your Heart to New Spiritual Dimensions.” Our speaker will be Shayla White Eagle McClure.

There will be no “Stories To Tell Us” on Sunday, Feb. 9, due to Oscar night events. See website: www.stories2tellus.com for information. Call 309-6067 for Oscar night ticket information.

We welcome people of all religions, cultures, races and lifestyles to our services, where we celebrate the Science of Mind and positive thinking.

Our community of affirmative-minded people share joy, laughter and awareness of connection to spirit, and our ability to co-create a life of infinite possibilities.

We will have spirited live music.

Meditation circle

We invite the public to enjoy our weekly meditation circle each Wednesday at 6 p.m., weather permitting.

Upcoming events

Thursday, Feb. 6, 6 p.m.: Local author and astrologer Julie Loar will present a slide show: “Spiritual Journey to Egypt.”

Sunday, Feb. 9, 4:30 p.m.: “Academy Award Gala.” Academy Awards viewing, predictions, live music, silent auction and catered meal.

Tuesday, Feb. 11, 6:30 p.m.: Band practice. We invite musicians and singers to join in our band.

Thursday, Feb. 13: “Open Heart Ceremony.” Time to be determined.

Prosperity Class will begin soon.

Please call NTC for information about these events.

About us

NTC is a New Thought center based on fostering living a spiritually centered life and promoting the philosophies of the Centers for Spiritual Living and the Agape Centers. NTC honors all lifestyles, cultures and religious paths to the Divine.

We welcome local talent to share gifts, aptitudes and knowledge. Have a hand in making a difference. Participate, learn or contribute your insights, beliefs, knowledge and skills.

NTC events are held at 3505 W. U.S. 160, on the second floor of the Best Western Lodge (elevator available).

Request a concentrated affirmative mind treatment or obtain information by joining us; emailing PagosaCommunityNewThought@gmail.com; mailing P.O. Box 1052, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147-1052; or calling (505) 604-5031. Find us on Facebook (Pagosa Community of New Thought).

