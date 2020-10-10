New Thought topic: Are you limiting yourself?

By Lisa Burnson

New Thought Center

for Inspirational Living

“The only limits you have are the limits you believe.” -— Dr. Wayne Dyer.

All are welcome to join New Thought Center for Inspirational Living this Sunday, Oct. 11, at 10 a.m. for our presentation, “Beyond The Box: Are You Limiting Yourself?” No one can release you from your limiting beliefs except yourself. Our speaker will be Dr. Elaine Harding, Ph.D., author of “The Authentic: Three Keys To Unlock Your True Potential.”

We will have spirited live music.

Upcoming events

Meditation Circle is held each Wednesday at 6 p.m. All are welcome.

The Masquerade Party will be Oct. 30. Please call 309-6067 for ticket information.

Prosperity Class is beginning soon. Date and time to be determined. Call/text 309-6067 for more information.

Library

The New Thought Center has a large library of inspirational and spiritual books. To borrow or donate a book, please come to the New Thought Center prior to Sunday service or Meditation Circle.

About us

The New Thought Center promotes living a spiritually centered life, and promotes the philosophies of Centers for Spiritual Living and Agape Centers. New Thought honors all lifestyles, cultures and religious paths to the divine.

We welcome local talents to share gifts, aptitudes and knowledge. Participate, learn or contribute your insights, beliefs, knowledge and skills.

New Thought events are held at 3505 W. U.S. 160, on the second floor of Best Western Lodge (elevator available).

Request prayer treatment or obtain information by joining us; emailing pagosacommunitynewthought@gmail.com; mailing P.O. Box 1052, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147; or calling 309-6067. Find us on Facebook (Pagosa Community of New Thought) or YouTube (Pagosa New Thought Channel).