New Thought topic: ‘… And You Can Use It’

By Lisa Burnson

Special to The SUN

Please join the Rev. Janet Wyrick and New Thought Center (NTC) on May 5 at 10 a.m. for our presentation: “… And You Can Use It.”

Please notice we are going back to summer hours on May 5.

There is a power for good in the universe and you can use It. There is a power of love, genius and creativity available to all. Not only can you use it, but it will use you as well.

NTC events are held at 40 N. 15th St., in the Momentum Fitness building.

